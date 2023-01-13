Village of Polo Ridge resident appointed to seat on CDD 3 board

A Village of Polo Ridge resident has been appointed to a seat on the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors.

Richard Belles was appointed Friday to fill the vacancy created when longtime CDD 3 Supervisor Tilman Dean opted not to seek another term.

This is familiar territory for Belles who was one of the first landowners elected to the CDD 3 board. He served for eight years, including a term as chairman.

He also served from 2013 to 2019 as an elected SECO trustee. More recently he has served on the Architectural Review Committee.

Belles was vice president for North American software sales for IBM. He has lived in The Villages for 21 years.