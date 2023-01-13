60 F
The Villages
Friday, January 13, 2023
Woman trauma alerted after crash shuts down traffic on Cherry Lake Road

By Meta Minton

A woman was trauma alerted from the scene of a crash that shut down traffic Thursday night on Cherry Lake Road.

The crash occurred at 5:18 p.m. at Keystone Lane and Cherry Lake Road in the Lake County portion of the roadway that runs behind the Village of Caroline and the Village of Mallory Square.

The 54-year-old Howey-in-The-Hills woman was transported as a trauma alert to Ocala Regional Medical Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was listed in stable condition on Friday.

A crash Thursday night blocked traffic on Cherry Lake Road.

The crash involved a 1998 Ford F-150 and a 2004 Ford F-150. The accident remains under investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene to provide traffic control.

Villagers have expressed concerns as 10,000 cars could soon flood Cherry Lake Road due to nearby development.

