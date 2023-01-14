District offices in The Villages will be closed in honor of MLK holiday

The District Customer Service Center and all District administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508.

Guest IDs and trail pass services will be available

Recreation Administration and all recreation offices also will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

The recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and boat tours will be open as usual. Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you have any questions or need further information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.