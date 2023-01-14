Officials hold public hearing on ‘sad case of a veteran in need of help’

Officials in The Villages were once again forced to consider the “sad case of a veteran” who remains behind bars.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes offered his assessment of the situation in the Ashleigh Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove where 53-year-old Brian Kissinger has had his neighbors on edge for months.

“It’s a sad case of a veteran in need of help,” said Hayes, who has been working closely with residents of the Ashleigh Villas.

During a public hearing Friday at Savannah Center, Hayes said Kissinger’s villa at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place is up for sale.

For the moment, Kissinger continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, where he is facing a number of charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Neighbors previously have detailed Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which includes ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his car’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents had described keeping guns and knives handy as they said they are fearful of Kissinger.

It was a different time for Kissinger in 2012 when the Air Force veteran set a World Aviation Record for “speed over a recognized course” in a tiny experimental aircraft. He built the aircraft himself, using a VW engine. Kissinger, who had twice battled brain cancer, took part in the endeavor to raise money for the Joseph Center in East St. Louis, Ill. which helps homeless veterans. At the time, he called his efforts a “labor of love,” according to local press accounts.

Hayes, who has looked into Kissinger’s history, said something went terribly wrong, because of the brain cancer.

In Friday’s deed compliance hearing, supervisors were shown photographs of spray paint on the driveway of Kissinger’s home. As of this past week, the property remained out of compliance.

Hayes said it is hoped that Kissinger will be able to get help through the Veterans Administration.