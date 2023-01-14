Sharon Lee Young (Howery), age 76, of The Villages, Florida passed suddenly on January 9, 2023.

Born August 30, 1946 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the late Carl M Howery and Helen Jean Howery (Whittington). She married Robert Wayne Young on September 2, 1962 and they just celebrated 60 years of a wonderful life together.

Sharon and Robert lived in the Greenfield and Greenwood, Indiana area until they moved to Sweetwater Lake in Brown County, Indiana in 1977. After retiring, they moved to The Villages, Florida in 2000. Sharon served her Greenwood community as an Auxiliary member of the White River Township Volunteer Fire Department. She also served her Brown County community as a volunteer firefighter, which included driving the tanker trucks and ambulance.

Sharon was an active member and former Co-President of the Orange Blossom Squares Square Dance Club. She and Robert were Gold medalists for Square Dancing in the Senior Games in 2009. Along with her passion for square dancing, she also enjoyed playing cards and games, gardening, bird watching and spending time with her family. She spent many hours supporting her daughter through high school dance events, plays, and musicals. She never missed a moment.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert; their daughter Karen Lee Graham and her husband John Graham, also of The Villages, Florida; two granddaughters, Ashley (Robert) Zeinz and Shannon (Kyle) Harmon; and 4 beautiful great grandchildren, Charlotte and Zachary Zeinz, Abram and Logan Harmon; and one sister, Ruthann Freeland. Sharon also had a very special relationship with her niece, Lori Thompson and her children Joshua and Tyler Thompson.

A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.