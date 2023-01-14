50.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Trucks and trailers hauling lawn debris need to cover the load

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think it’s time for citizens to contact their representatives about formulating and passing a law requiring pickup trucks, lawn trucks and trailers to have a retractable screen in place. I see too many lawn trucks/trailers having debris flying out and covering roadways without any care in the world. Dump trucks and tractor trailers have retractable screens in place to prevent material from covering the roadways. If any elected officials read this, take action and correct this.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

