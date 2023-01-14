52.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 14, 2023
VHA president urges test at gates to make them easier to navigate

By Meta Minton

The new president of The Villages Homeowners Advocates is urging a test at gates in The Villages in an effort to make them easier to navigate.

During this past week’s meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Peter Russell of the Village of Pine Hills raised the idea of incorporating an eye-catching yellow into the gate arms.

Gate arm down in The Villages
Gate arms down in The Villages are a common sight.

Russell said he is interested in making navigation of the gates as easy as possible for residents.

“If you are 75 to 80 years old and hit a gate and your kids find out, they may suggest you stop driving,” said Russell, who recently took the leadership reins at the VHA.

He said setting up a test incorporating the bright yellow color at a gate could yield some positive information.

“The Villages Homeowners Advocates would be eager to participate in a study,” he said.

PWAC member Steve Brown, who represents Community Development District 9, said he is excited about the idea.

“We are a progressive community. We paint our tunnels white because there is an advantage to it,” Brown said.

There are about 2,500 gate strikes per year in The Villages. Gate strikes carry a $250 penalty.

District Manager Kenny Blocker applauded the discussion about safety and said more information will be presented on the topic at next month’s PWAC meeting.

The VHA has been a leader in safety issues, from encouraging CarFit checkups for drivers to offering regular golf cart safety clinics.

