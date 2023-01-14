Where does the trash come from?

To the Editor:

In response to Steve Brandt’s comments regarding trash:

I would agree there are times when trash can be a problem, but one must take into consideration that there are days when wind gusts blow an enormous amount of trash on and in my property.

My question is, who are you supposed to fine? Who knows where it comes from and how would you prove it? Personally, I’ve been driving along and seen trash blow out if the back of trucks, etc. You can’t assume all trash is intentional.

Diane Doucet

Village of De La Vista