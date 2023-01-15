59 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Abandoned home of deceased Villager slipping further into disrepair

By Meta Minton

The abandoned home of a deceased Villager is apparently slipping further into disrepair.

The home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham was owned by Anthony “Tony” Piraino who died in 2019 at the age of 94. He was born in Chicago and served as a B-17 tail gunner in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He participated in the Senior Games winning numerous bowling trophies. He served as an usher at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church for many years. His wife died in 2006.

The home had previously been the subject of a public hearing in 2021 due to mold and overgrown grass.

The home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham apears to be falling deeper into disrepair
The home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham appears to be falling deeper into disrepair.
The driveway is dirty at the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham
The driveway is dirty at the home at 17394 SE 74th Seabrook Court in the Village of Chatham.

Now there are fresh complaints about a tree growing into the eaves, a dirty driveway, broken shutters and a soffit that is falling off above the front door.

The home was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

It’s another case of a home under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once again, Guardian Asset Management, the company contracting with HUD for upkeep of such homes, has been unresponsive to the concerns lodged by Community Standards.

