Sunday, January 15, 2023
Guest IDs and trail pass services will be available on MLK holiday

By Staff Report

All recreation offices also will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in honor of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and boat tours will be open as usual.

Guest ID cards, Executive Trail Pass and activity registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 16. Regular office hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800. 

