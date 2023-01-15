Local church invites residents to join in watching ‘Driving While Black’

A local church is inviting area residents to join in watching the award-winning documentary “Driving While Black.”

The documentary produced for PBS in 2020 by Eric Burns, brother of Ken Burns, will be shown at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the United Church of Christ in The Villages.

“Social Justice is a cornerstone of our Mission Ministry. Education and understanding of racial injustices is a beginning step to building a better world for all. ‘Driving while Black’ offers a clear history of the attempt to restrict Black mobility,” said Billie Navojosky, the church’s Missions chair. “This is the second in our series of programs to bring people together to discuss topics and hopefully make positive changes in thinking and awareness that will generate positive action.”

Pastor Joe DiDonato said there will be a facilitated discussion following the showing of the documentary. Bryant Salter, former National Football League safety and currently CEO of Business Diplomacy Consulting will be joining the special showing of this documentary.

UCC at The Villages, located at 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford, has planned several documentaries to be shown. “Live to Lead” featuring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Jacinda Ardern will be shown at 1 p.m. March 22 in celebration of Women’s History Month. In anticipation of Earth Day, on April 19, “Breaking Boundaries, the Science of our Planet” will be shown.