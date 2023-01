To the Editor:

Mexico’s president tells us that “we have to do more.” Who pays 25 percent of the total United Nations’ budget? Who has more troops than us all over the world helping countries? We need to do more to stop illegal drugs. Start looking in your own country first. Time to cover up the Statue of Liberty for awhile until we fix all the problems we have at home.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Village of Duval