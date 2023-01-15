32.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 15, 2023
By Staff Report
Sandra Dye Jones died just shy of her 86th birthday. In many ways, Sandy was the person for whom the Villages was created. She moved to the Villages in 1995 with the love of her life, her second husband, the late Robert/Bob A. Jones. They lived in three different neighborhoods before settling into their 7th floor apartment at Freedom Pointe. With each move they gathered new friends, golf partners, and were regulars at countless bridge games.

Sandy served our country as a military wife for nearly 30 years while married to her first husband, John Haggerty. She traveled the world and her circle of friends grew with each assignment through her characteristic grace and kindness.

Sandy is survived by her five children and their spouses: Kevin, Sheila, (Paul Housberg), Brian, Eileen (David Williams), and Sean Haggerty, her stepson and his spouse, Michael and Mary Jones and their daughters: Katie Spence (Jeff), Lindsey Gucken (Sean), and Alexandra Danko (Zachary), and seven grandchildren: Sam Deluca, Courtney and Patrick Haggerty, Nathan and Sadie Housberg, Kendal and Charlotte Williams.

We are grateful to the compassionate care and support Sandy received from the residents, workers, administrators and especially the many generous, kind and patient care-givers at Freedom Pointe, Homewood, and Freedom Pointe Place. Thank you also to the team at Cornerstone Hospice, who ensured Sandy’s last days were lived with dignity and compassion.

Sandy’s legacy will live on in the lives of the many people she has touched. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to to the Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://give.michaeljfox.org) in memory of Sandy.

 

