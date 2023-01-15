55.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Some people are slobs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Villages is much cleaner than most other areas. I pick up trash three to four days a week for two to three hours a day. In my own golf cart. (I don’t do activities.)
Yes, there will always be some litter, unfortunately! Some people are slobs. I take an inventory of the refuse. Lots of stuff comes off of contractors’ vehicles. Water bottles, lots of empty ice bags from their coolers, ice that they fill every day, then throw the bag into the back of their truck to blow out. Lots of bolts and debris in the roadways cause tire issues near many intersections. Anyone wanting to spend an hour or two picking up trash for FUN and community? Give me a call, leave a message at (561) 779-9524, I live off of Buena Vista above 466-A

Howard Burden
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

