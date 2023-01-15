Too many accidents on County Road 466A

To the Editor:

I travel daily down County Road 466A and something needs to be done about the daily occurrence of car accidents at Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard. How many people have to get injured or die before they decide to put in new traffic lights? There needs to be ONLY an arrow in all turning lanes that changes from green to red. People are constantly taking the chance to turn when the green arrow disappears. However with the amount of shrubbery placed in the middle of the medians, it’s often a chance of life or death. Every time I see the emergency vehicles at these intersections my heart breaks because the accidents could have been avoided.

Melissa Matias

Village of Tamarind Grove