Wildwood sex offender convicted in N.J. lands back behind bars

A Wildwood sex offender convicted of aggravated sexual assault in New Jersey has landed back behind bars.

Lee Anthony Roberson, 64, was being held this weekend without bond at the Lake County Jail after violating his sex offender probation by failing to register.

Roberson is required to register as a sex offender because of a March 1984 conviction of aggravated sexual assault in Essex County, N.J. He also was convicted in November 2010 in Lake County for robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and two counts of aggravated assault. He was released from the Florida Department of Corrections on March 1, 2020, records show.

Roberson was arrested in 2021 when he was found staying at the Budget Inn in Wildwood. He had not reported his address as required.