66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 16, 2023
type here...

DUI arrest prompts motion to revoke Villager’s bond in child mentoring case

By Staff Report
Daniel Lee Messerschmidt 2
Daniel Lee Messerschmidt

A recent drunk driving arrest has prompted the prosecutor’s office to file a motion for revocation of bond for a 65-year-old Villager charged in a child mentoring case.

The motion was filed Jan. 9 in Marion County Court with regard to Daniel Lee Messerschmidt of the Village of Bonita. He had been free on $12,000 bond when he was arrested in December on a charge of driving under the influence after crashing his SUV on Morse Boulevard.

The prosecutor points out in the motion that the DUI arrest is sufficient reason to revoke bond for Messerschmidt, who is already facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief in Marion County.

The former Village of Poinciana resident was arrested earlier last year after he had gotten involved in the Christian program, Dads for a Day, and began mentoring a Summerfield boy, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

After he was introduced to the boy and the boy’s mother, “I decided I would go the distance with them. Withholding nothing, without hesitation or reservation.” In a letter in which he resigned from the Dads for a Day program, he wrote he made a “mistake” when he “committed” to the boy’s mother.

In a subsequent interview with a Marion County sheriff’s deputy, Messerschmidt said he, “became close with her,” but she, “cut if off.”

The woman came home and found clothes had been scattered on the back steps of her residence. Her iMac computer was on the floor of the kitchen with the screen shattered, the arrest report said.

A neighbor reported seeing a vehicle similar to Messerschmidt’s tan 2015 GMC SUV at the woman’s residence. The neighbor had previously seen Messerschmidt’s vehicle at the home.

Messerschmidt has retained Ocala lawyer Pravesh Bobby Rumalla, who defended a local surgeon nabbed in a 2016 prostitution sting and a driver involved in a 2014 accident on Interstate 75 which claimed the lives of George Phillips who sold homes in The Villages, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Chelsea Richard and a tow truck operator. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages IDs should be required at the town squares

A Soulliere Villas resident contends that Villages IDs should be required at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees don’t fund town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wants to set the record straight on amenity fees and the town squares.

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what really constitutes seat saving at town square.

Too many accidents on County Road 466A

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many accidents on County Road 466A. She says they could be avoided.

Some people are slobs

A Villager, who regularly picks up trash in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has concluded that some people are slobs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos