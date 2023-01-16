Former local police chief held on stalking charges

A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges.

William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking.

Pruitt was served last month with an injunction for protection against stalking ordered by a Lake County judge. Pruitt was in the Suwannee County Jail at the time he was served.

He had been arrested this past December by the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, in Live Oak.

In that case, Pruitt was arrested after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was advised by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that a sexual battery occurred within Sumter County. Sumter detectives collected and reviewed evidence discovered during Marion County’s investigation and determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of Pruitt for sexual battery of a 14-year-old female while utilizing a deadly weapon.

Pruitt continued to be held Monday at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond. A hearing on the injunction is set for Jan. 24 in Lake County Court.