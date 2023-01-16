66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 16, 2023
type here...

Former local police chief held on stalking charges

By Staff Report
William Ray Pruitt
William Ray Pruitt

A former Center Hill police chief has been jailed on stalking charges.

William Ray Pruitt, 56, of Weirsdale was booked Friday at the Lake County Jail on warrants charging him with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and stalking.

Pruitt was served last month with an injunction for protection against stalking ordered by a Lake County judge. Pruitt was in the Suwannee County Jail at the time he was served.

He had been arrested this past December by the U.S. Marshal Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, in Live Oak.

In that case, Pruitt was arrested after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was advised by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that a sexual battery occurred within Sumter County. Sumter detectives collected and reviewed evidence discovered during Marion County’s investigation and determined that probable cause existed for the arrest of Pruitt for sexual battery of a 14-year-old female while utilizing a deadly weapon.

Pruitt continued to be held Monday at the Lake County Jail on $11,000 bond. A hearing on the injunction is set for Jan. 24 in Lake County Court.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villages IDs should be required at the town squares

A Soulliere Villas resident contends that Villages IDs should be required at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenity fees don’t fund town squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident wants to set the record straight on amenity fees and the town squares.

What really counts as seat saving at the square?

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what really constitutes seat saving at town square.

Too many accidents on County Road 466A

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many accidents on County Road 466A. She says they could be avoided.

Some people are slobs

A Villager, who regularly picks up trash in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, has concluded that some people are slobs. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos