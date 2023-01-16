Frankie Brin Financial Grey 70’s softball team wins at tournament

The Frankie Brin Grey 70’s team traveled to Southwest Softball Complex in Lakeland, earlier this month and won the Bracket 4 Championship with a 4-0 record, outscoring their opponents 71-28.

FBF Grey won the Championship Game 12-1.

Winning the Championship was an outstanding team effort with excellent defense and timely hitting according to Team Manager Dick Kanyan.

John Ramage had an excellent performance pitching all four games. Players that did most of the running were Al Barrett, Bob Juhasz, Steve Keck, and Dave Patterson.

Leading hitters were Dave Sellars (1.000) 6-6, OTF HR, 2B-2, 6 RBI, Bob Juhasz (.900) 3B, Chris Iorio (.833) 2B-4, 3B, Gregg Foster (.818), Chino Blanco (.786) 2B-5, 10 RBI, Linwood Manning (.750), John Rebardo (.714), Dave Patterson (.667), John Iorio and Rod Severson (.636). Other team players – Don Barnes 3B, John Ramage, Steve Keck ITP HR, and Al Barrett 2B.

