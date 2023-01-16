Hairdresser hopes to ditch alcohol monitor after acquittal in one of two DUI charges

A hairdresser is hoping to ditch an alcohol monitor she was ordered to wear after a pair of drunk driving arrests.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 40, of Lady Lake had been arrested in November 2021 on a charge of driving under the influence after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. That charge is still pending.

The former Salon Jaylee hairdresser was later arrested Feb. 4, 2021 on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. She was acquitted this past November by a Sumter County jury in that case.

After the second arrest, a Lake County judge had ordered Kidd not to consume or possess alcohol. In order to ensure that happened, Kidd was ordered to strap on a SCRAM alcohol monitor, which samples the wearer’s perspiration every 30 minutes.

In a motion filed earlier this month in Lake County Court, Kidd’s attorney argues it’s time for his client to take off the monitor.

The motion states the device is “no longer necessary” and that Kidd’s “consumption of alcohol is not an issue.”

Kidd, a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages, will be the subject of a private plea negotiation set for Jan. 31 in Lake County Court.