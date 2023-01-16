Here’s a chance to win big with this $30 puzzle

There’s something deeply nostalgic and joyful about stopping on your way home from the grocery store to grab a lottery ticket or entering in a raffle here and there. It’s so fun to fantasize about what you’d do with the extra cash and how you’d spoil your loved ones.

We might have found the best gift for anyone who loves that feeling, whether it’s you or a loved one. Not only is it a sweet way to treat yourself, but it’s also just tons of fun. Meet The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. It’s a chance to win big with the anticipation of the time it takes to put together a puzzle. Everybody wins a tiny bit too, which might be the best part. Even better, it’s only $30!

This puzzle is the brainchild of Brooklyn concept art collective MSCHF, which is famed for silly creations such as the Satan Shoe. This 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is a simple 500-piece rainbow jigsaw puzzle at first glance. However, these form an eye-catching rainbow QR code. Once you complete it, you can scan the QR code with your phone’s camera. You’ll be redirected to a site where you enter the secret prize code on the paper inside the box to see how much your prize is.

Prizes range anywhere from $1 all the way up to $1 million. Of course, only two puzzles out of many will actually contain the jaw-dropping $1 million (hence the name), but every puzzle will win some cash. It’s no wonder it earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our store, with one verified buyer noting, “Amazing relationship building item. And you get a small reward when it’s done. That’s what makes it more exciting.”

Don’t miss your chance to win big and get MSCHF’s 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for just $30.

