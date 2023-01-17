I chose The Villages because grandchildren are welcomed here

To the Editor:

I’ve been a Villager since 2005 and specifically chose The Villages for my retirement community because of the range of activities for folks of all ages, including child friendly amenities and activities. I’m sure that I’m not the only one who has chosen The Villages for this very reason. Over the years, I visited MANY retirement communities and condos with my children and grandchildren. Never were children welcomed with smiles. When I “found” The Villages I knew this was where I belonged. My children and grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren, love to visit Granny here. I’m CERTAIN that if you are bothered by our young folks you might want to relocate to a seniors only community.

Frances Bernay-Cohen

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens