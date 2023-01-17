Norman G. Marquis

1931-2023

Summerfield FL

Norman G. Marquis 91, passed away peacefully at The Brandley Hospice house in Summerfield FL on 1/2/2023.

He was born on October 14, 1931, in St. Gervais, Quebec Canada to the late Julian & Lea (Talbot) Marquis. He was a US Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He was co-owner of Marquis Oil. He was a past communicate of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Holyoke, and a communicate of St Timothy’s Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, he also volunteered at the Brandley Hospice house for many years. He was an avid golfer and reader.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dolores (Rimbold) Marquis, his son Philip (Patricia), and his 2 daughters Cynthia Frost (Henry) and Catherine Peck (Russell). He is also survived by his sister Lillian Freniere of Westfield, his grandchildren Erika Sheppard (Gerald), Timothy Marquis (Rosie), Jonathan Frost (Amy), Allison Frost, Stephen Smith Jr. (Denise) and Nicole Smith, Joshua Peck (Samantha) and Jaclyn Peck; and Great Grandchildren, Jacqueline, JJ, Kayliah, Isabella, Desmond, Leilani, Julien, Harper, Jackson, Everly, Cheyenne, Mason, Legend and Dash.

His memorial service will be Thursday January 19, 2023 10:00 am at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake FL with interment following at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, FL.