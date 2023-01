To the Editor:

My concern with the roundabouts is they are not all marked or designed the same. You can’t issue blanket instructions for use when they are not the same. Even the police officers tell you the roundabouts are no man’s land. You should have signs saying “Pray Before Entering Roundabout.” In concept, they’re fine, but in actual application they are a nightmare. Thanks for listening.

Glenn Lewis

Spruce Creek South