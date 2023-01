To the Editor:

I have lived in Florida most of my life and this is normal to have more people from November through April.

We have more people because we, as Baby Boomers, are now retirement age and thanks to the beautiful Florida temperatures and sun, sand, ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. Florida has everything.

Personally, I LOVE seeing my new friends and sharing our wonderful Florida memories and making new ones.

Stephanie Bell

Belleview