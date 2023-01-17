Spanish Springs window smashing suspect strikes again at Wawa

A suspect arrested late last year after a window smashing spree at Spanish Springs has apparently struck again at a local Wawa.

A man was sitting in his black 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe at 4:45 a.m. Sunday at Wawa at 13535 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake when he was surprised by a “loud noise” from the back of his vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man discovered a whole window had been shattered at the rear of his vehicle.

The vehicle’s owner saw the suspected smasher wearing a camouflage hoodie. He was later identified as 41-year-old Ronald Lee Phillips of Lady Lake, who has been charged with smashing multiple vehicle windows last year in the area of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and Margarita Republic.

Deputies found Phillips drinking a chocolate milk at the nearby Circle K on Buenos Aires Boulevard.

A discarded backpack was found by another deputy at Winners World Arcade, which is behind Circle K. The backpack contained a slingshot with ammunition, a glass marble, methamphetamine, heroin and a syringe.

Phillips was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a felony charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $17,000 bond.

Phillips has a long criminal history, which includes the theft of knives and boots in 2022 from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lady Lake. Phillips had been arrested in 2021 after he broke into a home in Lady Lake and the homeowner armed himself with a knife.