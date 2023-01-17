Stephen Jewusiak passed away peacefully in his home the evening of Jan 12th. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Sidney George, his sister Elizabeth Sari, her sons, Scott and Gregory, and his brother, John and his family.

Steve was an entrepreneur and inventor of Medical equipment as well as a business owner. The activity he enjoyed most was meeting most mornings with his Del Webb Spruce Creek friends at the community center to have coffee and donuts and discuss and solve World issues. His friends remember Steve as being extremely frugal to put it mildly. At the same time Steve was extremely generous in his support of the local Catholic churches for many years. Most recently, he donated his Del Webb home to the Catholic church.

Steve will be missed.