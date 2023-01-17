72.1 F
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Summerfield man arrested after ‘bragging’ he had stolen motorcycle

By Meta Minton
A Summerfield man was arrested after “bragging” that he had a stolen motorcycle parked in his garage.

The father of a woman who is dating 27-year-old Panudech Charoensiri contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he bragged about purchasing the stolen motorcycle for $600.

A deputy went to Charoensiri’s home, where his mother led the deputy to the garage where the blue Suzuki motorcycle was being stored. The deputy tracked down the motorcycle’s owner through the Clearwater Police Department. He said the motorcycle vanished three to four weeks ago, but he thought it had been repossessed.

Charoensiri was arrested on a charge of grand theft. The native of Thailand was booked at the Marion County Jail an released after posting $2,000 bond.

