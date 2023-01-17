72.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Villager caught back behind wheel after losing license in Rhode Island DUI

By Staff Report
David Joseph Tobin
David Joseph Tobin

A Villager was caught back behind the wheel of an automobile after losing his driver’s license as the result of a drunk driving arrest in Rhode Island.

David Joseph Tobin, 59, who lives in the Sandhill Villas in the Village of Duval, was driving a green 1976 Triumph TR6 at 12:02 a.m. Sunday northbound on Morse Boulevard near Stillwater Trail when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle’s headlights were not illuminated.

During a traffic stop, Tobin admitted his license has been suspended. The deputy confirmed that Tobin’s license had been suspended due to his failure to complete an alcohol education course after a driving under the influence arrest in Rhode Island. The deputy also found that Tobin was convicted twice last year in Rhode Island on charges of driving while license suspended.

In addition, Tobin was not carrying liability insurance on the vehicle he was driving when he was pulled over by the deputy.

Tobin was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of failure to carry motor vehicle insurance. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $11,000 bond.

