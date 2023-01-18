Colorado woman arrested with expired temporary tag on van in Wildwood

A Colorado woman was arrested with an expired temporary tag on her van while driving in Wildwood.

Melissa Ann Strasser, 43, of Denver, was driving a GMC van at about 11:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 91 when an officer noticed the Colorado temporary tag attached to the vehicle had expired on Nov. 22, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Strasser admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired.

She was arrested on a charge of misuse of a temporary tag. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.