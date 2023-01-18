DUI suspect from Mexico arrested after dangerous driving on County Road 466A

A drunk driving suspect from Mexico was arrested after driving dangerously on County Road 466A.

An officer was on patrol near the entrance to the Village of Pine Ridge on Drake Drive at about 9 p.m. Saturday when he heard a report of a suspected drunk driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A 911 caller had reported seeing the DUI suspect vomiting in a trash can before re-entering a vehicle and driving onto County Road 466A.

The officer spotted a black Dodge Dakota which was drifting into another lane of traffic, forcing another motorist to yield to avoid a collision. A traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of County Road 466A and Micro Racetrack Road.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Jacobo Vasquez Hernandez of Leesburg. He provided the officer with a Mexican passport and “spoke very little English,” the report said. His speech was “heavily slurred” and an open Modelo beer bottle was spotted in the vehicle’s cup holder. A Leesburg police officer responded to the scene to assist with translation.

Hernandez was on the phone with his wife “and had to be asked multiple times to end the call.”

He was “unable” to participate in field sobriety exercises “despite being instructed how to do it several times.” He provided breath samples that registered .248 and .247 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.