75.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
type here...

Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax

By Staff Report
Tristan Ross Vice
Tristan Ross Vice

A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax.

Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.

During the traffic stop, the Tennessee native admitted he was supposed to attend driving school on Dec. 19, but had skipped the mandatory class, prompting the suspension of his license.

A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack which held 77 grams of cannabinoid wax, glass pipes smoking equipment and drug containers.

Vice told the police officer he “smokes every day,” the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cannabis concentrate wax as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Square IDs

A Spruce Creek resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for neighbors in The Villages.

Roundabouts can be very confusing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends roundabouts can be very confusing - and dangerous.

I chose The Villages because grandchildren are welcomed here

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves being a “granny” and hosting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Seasonal overcrowding is part of life in Florida

A Belleview reader says that seasonal overcrowding is a fact of life in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villages IDs should be required at the town squares

A Soulliere Villas resident contends that Villages IDs should be required at the town squares. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos