Lady Lake man who skipped driving school nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax

A Lady Lake man who admitted he skipped court-mandated driving school was nabbed with 77 grams of THC wax.

Tristan Ross Vice, 20, who lives at 446 Quail St., was at the wheel of an orange 1997 Ford Mustang at 1:30 p.m. Friday when a license plate reader advised an officer the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin View Drive and Quail Street, not far from Vice’s home.

During the traffic stop, the Tennessee native admitted he was supposed to attend driving school on Dec. 19, but had skipped the mandatory class, prompting the suspension of his license.

A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack which held 77 grams of cannabinoid wax, glass pipes smoking equipment and drug containers.

Vice told the police officer he “smokes every day,” the report said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of possession of cannabis concentrate wax as well as misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.