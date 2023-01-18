75.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope.
How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?

Sandy Leslie
On Top Of The World in Ocala

 

