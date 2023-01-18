Sumter County official offers plan for fire departments in wake of referendum failure

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold offered a blueprint for commissioners Monday night on the fiscal and operational relationship between the county’s two fire departments now that both have taken over ambulance service since last Oct. 1.

The proposal at the workshop meeting comes in the wake of November’s electoral defeat of a referendum to create an independent fire district for The Villages.

Arnold said existing contracts between the two departments should remain in place for another year until more data is available. He said Villages District Manager Kenneth Blocker accepts the outline of the proposed arrangement.

The Villages Fire Department serves the area of the community in Sumter and Lake counties. The Sumter County Fire Department serves the rest of the county outside The Villages.

Under the current relationship, a “hard line” exists between the two departments, which Arnold said he wants to maintain. That means that they must request mutual aid instead of sending the closest ambulance from either department.

That plan did not sit well with Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue, who said the closest unit always should respond.

Arnold said he also supports that concept, but wants to keep the departments separate for another year to see how they work together.

He said the county-operated emergency dispatch center can arrange mutual aid quickly since it handles both county and Villages calls.

The county administrator proposed keeping a flat annual fire assessment for residential property, currently at $124 per parcel. Commercial property assessments would be based on square footage.

Fire assessment proceeds would be shared between the two departments. The Villages Fire Department also would be funded by amenity and ambulance transport fees. The department would pay for its equipment and fire station expansion or construction.

Arnold proposed increasing dispatching charges to the Villages department to $138 per call due to a higher number of calls.

The county would update its authorization for the Villages department to operate and expand its boundaries to include the Middleton development near the Coleman federal prison and would continue to provide fleet maintenance for Villages department vehicles.

Sumter County would deduct a percentage of The Villages cost for service provided in Lake County based on how many non-Sumter parcels are served.