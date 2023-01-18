75.7 F
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction

By Staff Report
Bryan Davis
Bryan Davis

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer intervened in the situation by placing his patrol car in front of Davis’ SUV. It appeared the New York native had been drinking and he told the officer he was unaware he had been driving in the wrong direction. The officer attempted to walk Davis, who had apparently soiled his pants, to a nearby sidewalk.

Davis refused to take part in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

