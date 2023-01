To the Editor:

We should be very thankful and honored that we have outside guests supporting the bait stations and the businesses at the town squares.

Without them we will see more businesses collapsing and they will be gone. Get there early if seating is important to you. We enjoy standing and dancing and moving around to see and hear the music from different spots. Be happy and thankful we have nightly entertainment. Just saying…

John Snyder

Village of Palo Alto