A possible solution for rising amenity fees

I hear so many people complain about the rising amenity fees, and the fact that others are allowed to come in and use many of these amenities that we residence pay for — at no charge.

Why not institute a charge for visitor passes, which could be based on the amount of time the person desires to spend here in The Villages?

As for the squares entertainment:

Oh, I see no reason why The Villages can’t go back to the one entrance to each square’s entertainment, and institute a cover charge placed on attending an entertainment venue — unless you have a Villages ID or guest pass.

My understanding is The Villages is a “vacation destination.”

This would allow The Villages to collect more money for the amenities they provide – whereby delaying increasing amenity fees on the residents who have been paying for everything since it’s inception.

Robb Heffelfinger

Village of Mira Mesa