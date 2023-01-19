Carlos Wesley Bailey Jr., 89, of Wildwood FL passed after a short illness Monday, January 16, 2023, in Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl.

A Presbyterian, he was born April 15, 1933, in Erwin, TN. He attended Warren Wilson College, Swannanoa, NC. He then served in the Navy as first-class welder/pipe fitter on the USS Corregidor.

Once he was honorably discharged, he married Barbara Jane Furches, and moved to Wildwood FL to work as a conductor for Seaboard Coast Line Railroad where he retired from CSX.

Carlos is proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Jane, who passed in 2011.

Together they had two daughters: Terri Leigh Bailey (Kendell Alsobrook) and Carla Gail Bailey Middleton (Winston Bailey). They had four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Carlos also had a son Michael Johnson (Debbie).

The family will have a public visitation Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hiers Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane the Villages FL 32162 from 11:00am-12:00pm with a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, 820 Powell St Wildwood, FL 34785 at 12:30pm.

Please be mindful and keep the family in your heart and prayers during this time.