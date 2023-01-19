69.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...

Governor and cabinet take action to protect more precious land in Florida

By Villages-News Editorial

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet have approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state.

The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. 

The action means Florida will continue to prioritize protecting and restoring the state’s natural resources for current and future generations.

One of the areas targeted for conservation are 135 acres within the Rainbow River Corridor Florida Forever project in Marion County. The governor’s action in conjunction with the cabinet will protect most of the undeveloped private land remaining along the Rainbow River, which is vital for the protection of water quality and ecosystems along the river. This property serves as an important linkage and buffer to existing conservation lands, including Rainbow Springs State Park, the city of Dunnellon’s Blue Run of Dunnellon Park, and the Rainbow River. This property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of On Top of The World weighs in on the idea of requiring Villages IDs for entry into the town squares.

We should be thankful for guests to town squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident says we should be thankful for visitors to the town squares. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Square IDs

A Spruce Creek resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for neighbors in The Villages.

Roundabouts can be very confusing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident contends roundabouts can be very confusing - and dangerous.

I chose The Villages because grandchildren are welcomed here

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves being a “granny” and hosting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos