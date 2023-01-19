Governor and cabinet take action to protect more precious land in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state cabinet have approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state.

The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.

The action means Florida will continue to prioritize protecting and restoring the state’s natural resources for current and future generations.

One of the areas targeted for conservation are 135 acres within the Rainbow River Corridor Florida Forever project in Marion County. The governor’s action in conjunction with the cabinet will protect most of the undeveloped private land remaining along the Rainbow River, which is vital for the protection of water quality and ecosystems along the river. This property serves as an important linkage and buffer to existing conservation lands, including Rainbow Springs State Park, the city of Dunnellon’s Blue Run of Dunnellon Park, and the Rainbow River. This property is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.