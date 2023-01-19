Officials offer clues as to reason mysterious speed humps suddenly disappeared

Officials are finally offering clues as to the reason mysterious speed humps suddenly disappeared during the holidays.

The speed humps abruptly appeared a few days before Christmas at the tunnel under Buena Vista Boulevard near the Lake Miona Recreation Center. Residents were furious at their unannounced, unexplained installation.

The speed humps mysteriously disappeared about 48 hours later.

While officials have yet to fully explain what happened, questions from community development district supervisors on Thursday prompted a few clues.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown said that the risk management department, concerned about complaints about speed and safety at the tunnel, got the ball rolling with the speed humps.

Upon the discovery of the speed humps, they were ordered to be removed because such a decision would have been up to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

“I had them remove them because they had not been approved by Project Wide,” said Brown, who oversees District Property Management.

He said the District Office had received numerous complaints about the speed humps.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said the individuals who had the speed humps installed had “good intentions.”