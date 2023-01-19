80.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K

By Staff Report
Hector Jimenez Bautista
Hector Jimenez Bautista

A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K.

Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.

During Monday’s traffic stop at Circle K, the officer reconfirmed that Bautista has never been issued a driver’s license in the United States or Mexico. The computer check also revealed that Bautista was convicted twice in 2022 of driving without a license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

