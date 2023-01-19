Sally Seigworth, 79 of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully in hospice on January 2, 2023.

Sally was born June 8, 1943, to Florence and Fred Bush in Wauwatosa, WI. After Sally graduated Wauwatosa High School in 1961, she went onto major in Education at the University of Kentucky where she was an active member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Upon graduation in 1965, Sally began her first teaching position in Fairborn, OH as an elementary school teacher kickstarting a 25+ year career in early elementary and Montessori education.

In June of 1966, Sally married David Seigworth and together they went onto have two children, Julie and Steven, whom they raised in Houston, Texas.

In 1996, Sally and her husband David retired to Summerfield, FL. Sally quickly immersed herself in many new activities. She enjoyed playing Maj Jong, attending daily workout classes, and many creative pursuits including performing in her communities’ theater productions. Sally and her husband also enjoyed cruising, often a month at a time, and sailed all over the world. Sally was a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her 5 grandchildren.

Sally was predeceased in death by her parents, Florence and Fred Bush, and her brother William “Bill” Bush. She is survived by her husband of 57 years David, her daughter Julie, her son Steven and her grandchildren Samantha, Grayson, Nicholas, Roman and Stella as well as her two sisters Nancy and Susan.

At her request, no services will be held. Sally’s final resting place will be Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.