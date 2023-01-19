80.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages. Period! The Villages offers a service to rent out your property as well.
If you are not happy with the system that has been in place for years? Possibly it is time for you to research a more inviting area.
The majority of residents did do their due diligence before purchasing in the Villages. Your lack of understanding is simply not everyone else’s problem.
Please refrain from the constant imbecilic ramblings on a daily basis.

Howard Burden
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

