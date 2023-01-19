Supervisors agree to forgive $5,350 fine in deed compliance case

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has agreed to forgive a $5,350 fine in a deed compliance case.

The board on Thursday agreed to waive the fines at the home at 828 Journey Lane in the Village of Sanibel.

The home had been the subject of a public hearing in May 2021. At the time, it was owned by Thomas and Barbara Morin. She died Oct. 1, 2021 at age 80.

At the time of the hearing, Community Standards reported that the home was not in compliance due to overgrown shrubs. Community Standards also indicated that the couple had been difficult to contact, even though certified mail had been sent to their home in Massachusetts.

The Morins, who bought the home in 2013 for $247,300, sold it in October 2021 for $437,000.

The home is currently in compliance.