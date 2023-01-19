Villager’s out-of-compliance landscaping prompts public hearing

A Villager’s out-of-compliance landscaping prompted a public hearing Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Paul and Denise Hellebuyck bought their home at 2577 Dunbar Ave. in the Village of Hemingway in 2021 for $319,800.

Paul Hellebuyck said the landscaping was “ugly” and he wanted to make a positive change.

He paid for expensive landscaping improvements, without first securing the approval of the Architectural Review Committee.

An anonymous complaint was lodged Aug. 17 with Community Standards. It came as a surprise to the homeowner.

“The project was very expensive and used premium materials. Everybody says they love it,” Hellebuyck told members of the CDD 7 board.

Hellebuyck followed up with an ARC application, but the specifics of the application don’t match what is at his home.

Hellebuyck said his wife is dealing with health issues.

“I have developed a lot of anxiety since I came here,” Hellebuyck said.

He also claimed the property was not in compliance when he bought the house.

“My heart goes out to you, but the rule is the rule. We really can’t make exceptions because then we open Pandora’s box and there are 10,000 residents in District 7,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti.

The board agreed to give Hellebuyck 90 days to bring the property into compliance.

Hellebuyck was not happy with the board’s decision.

“I could open Pandora’s box by going through the neighborhood and reporting all of the violations,” Hellebuyck said.

He applauded Community Development District 5 supervisors who stopped accepting anonymous complaints.

“Some districts have the fortitude not to accept anonymous complaints,” he said.