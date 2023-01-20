Cherry Lake Road man arrested with knife and drugs after K-9 alerts on vehicle

A Cherry Lake Road man was arrested with a knife and drugs after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Christopher Page Dodd, 29, who lives at 38048 Cherry Lake Road in Fruitland Park, was not wearing a seatbelt when he was traveling at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A traffic stop was initiated at Fruitland Park Plaza. The K-9 Lux from the Lady Lake Police Department was summoned to the scene and alerted on Dodd’s vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. During a search of the vehicle, an officer noticed a panel near the steering column which appeared to be abnormal. Upon closer inspection, the panel came off and a bag was discovered which contained 11 syringes. A white powder was found in the vehicle and was identified as fentanyl.

In addition, a double-bladed knife in a green sheath was found between the center console and front seat. A check revealed that Dodd is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a concealed weapon.

Dodd was arrested on charges of possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $14,000 bond.