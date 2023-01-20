77.4 F
The Villages
Friday, January 20, 2023
Get rid of Rec News and bring back the TV guide

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please stop printing the Recreation News in The Villages Daily Sun on a weekly basis. I can’t speak for everyone, but I probably read it about once a month, if that much. I lug it in from my driveway, separate it from the rest of the paper, then throw last week’s in the trash (unread.) If it could show up, once a month, I might take the time to at least scan through it. Let’s spend the time and money printing the TV schedule, like the newspaper used to do. I would read it most days.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

