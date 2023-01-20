79 F
The Villages
Friday, January 20, 2023
Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at apartment complex

By Staff Report
Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex.

Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.

A deputy ordered Holley to the ground, but he would not comply and had to be threatened with a taser. It took two deputies to get Holley to the ground where he was secured in handcuffs.

He was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

