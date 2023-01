A Sumter County man was killed after suffering a medical emergency while driving a pickup in Hillsborough County.

The 49-year-old Webster man was driving the southbound pickup at 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Road 39 in when he suffered the medical emergency, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the truck, which left the roadway and struck a traffic sign. He died at the scene of the crash.

The report indicated he had been wearing a seatbelt.