The Villages not really all that friendly

To the Editor:

To all of the residents complaining about “your” Villages squares, I will reiterate what others have said. They DO NOT belong to those of you who are residents of The Villages PERIOD!

If you believe this then you have been misinformed and you need to take this matter up with The Villages or whoever your salesperson was who told you a lie.

Some of you believe you are also living in a “gated” community as well. But The Villages roads, shopping areas, and squares are ALL public.

I live in Water Oak. We are a gated community, unlike The Villages. Our roads are private, not public. You need to be invited by a resident to enter. However, Water Oak does have special events where anyone and everyone can come in to participate.

If you all are that unhappy I would suggest you either get over it or move on. All the whining and complaining does is add to the consensus that The Villages is really far from the being the “Friendliest Place” the ads talk about.

Those of you who feel such anger towards others trying to live our best lives need to put up a For Sale sign and go find your Happy Place! No one wants you to be miserable with your retirement choice!

Please let me end by saying that I have friends in The Villages who are NOT this way and respect all people. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all love our neighbor?

Linda Sexton

Water Oak